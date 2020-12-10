‘Grandson of Poor Indian Farmer’: ‘America’s Doctor’ Vivek Murthy

Attributing his success and humility to his parents who came to America as immigrants, Dr Murthy said “I will come to this role as a doctor – one who learned the most important lessons about medicine not in medical school, but in the clinic my parents opened when they first came to America as immigrants decades ago.

“As a child, I saw how they took the time not just to diagnose illnesses, but to ask about their patients’ families and lives, happily poring over photos of children and grandchildren taken from wallets, listening deeply to people’s stories and struggles, often running well over the appointment time.

“They taught me that the best doctor is not an authority figure who writes prescriptions, but rather a partner in healing, someone who sees patients in their fullest humanity and empowers them to take control of their health.”