Vivek Murthy Expected to Be in Biden’s COVID Task Force: Who’s He?

Biden is expected to name three co-chairs of his 12-member panel, and Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general, and key Biden advisor is expected to take a major public role, reported The New York Times.

During Biden's presidential campaign period, Murthy emerged as one of his top advisors on public health and coronavirus issues.

With the COVID-19 pandemic devastating the US, having infected close to 10 million people and claiming 2,37,572 lives till 9 November, he is poised to play a vital role in Biden's administration as his key advisor.

The other two members are expected to be David Kessler, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith, a Yale University professor.