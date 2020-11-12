Roti, Roses & Rap: How Zohran Mamdani Wants to Change US Politics

"For Desis, the erasure of us from the civic and political fabric from this city and state is quite noticeable", Mamdani told The Quint, speaking of the ethnic political climate in New York.

"I’m going to be, along with another colleague of mine, the first South Asian ever elected to office in New York City at any level. And, you know, so, it speaks to we are fighting for this larger image, larger message, with a nod to the ways in which are community has been especially left behind,” he said, adding: