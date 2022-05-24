VP Kamala Harris Hopes To Inspire Attendees at Indian American Summit
US VP Kamala Harris spoke to inspire and herald the virtues of the Indian-American community at the Impact Summit
US Vice President Kamala Harris praised the Indian-American community in the country for engaging within the country's political system at the Indian American Impact Project summit and gala in Washington D.C.
Policy sessions focused on Climate Crisis, Civil Rights, Educational Equity, Healthcare Access and Equity. The event that commenced on May 18 was a way to commemorate the AAPI Heritage month and included not only politicians but also celebrities and philanthropists.
Harris referred to her mother's work in cancer research and heralded the values of "dreaming with ambition" that were taught by her mother and have made an impression on her throughout her life.
"Every day, in communities across our nation, you are advancing equality, opportunity, and justice. You are inspiring the next generation of leaders, and in particular--the next generation of South Asian leaders."Kamala Harris, United States Vice President.
Some sessions during the summit also focused on women leaders, running for office, and youth leaders who play a crucial role in mobilizing the South Asian community.
"Let us always remember, what brought us to this moment and continue to dream with ambition, continue to lead with conviction, continue to strive to do the impossible."Kamala Harris, United States Vice President.
The executive director of Indian-American Impact , Neil Makhija, highlighted that South Asians had historically been "overlooked, underestimated, and underrepresented politically." However, with so many community leaders and coming together during the Summit, "it is clear that it is a thing of the past."
