US Seeks to Take DNA Samples, More Biometric Data from Immigrants
The Trump Administration plans to expand biometric data possibly including iris scans, voice recordings & DNA tests.
The Trump Administration plans to expand the biometric data collected from potential immigrants when they submit their application to come to the US, possibly including iris scans, voice recordings and DNA tests.
Currently, immigrants applying for visas, green cards or other immigration benefits are required to submit finger prints, and photographs with their application. A background check is also performed for every applicant.
"Voice, iris and facial recognition technologies are fast, accurate ways to confirm the identity of an applicant that don’t require physical contact," says a report put out by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
"The proposed rule improves the screening and vetting process and reduces our dependence on paper documents and biographic information to prove identity and familial relationships."
"Leveraging readily available technology to verify the identity of an individual we are screening is responsible governing. The collection of biometric information also guards against identity theft and thwarts fraudsters who are not who they claim to be,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary for Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli.
The proposed changes by the Department of Homeland Security would also allow the government to require that biometric data be submitted with any sort of immigration application, including from US citizens who are sponsoring relatives from abroad to immigrate to the US.
"Using DNA or DNA test results to help establish “family units” would help petitioners and DHS verify claims of genetic relationships and keep adults who are in custody from misrepresenting themselves as biological parents of minors who are not related to them. By using DNA or DNA tests to establish bona fide genetic relationship between adults and minors in DHS custody, DHS can better protect the well-being of children," says the report.
