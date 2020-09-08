US Seeks to Take DNA Samples, More Biometric Data from Immigrants

The Trump Administration plans to expand the biometric data collected from potential immigrants when they submit their application to come to the US, possibly including iris scans, voice recordings and DNA tests.

Currently, immigrants applying for visas, green cards or other immigration benefits are required to submit finger prints, and photographs with their application. A background check is also performed for every applicant.

"Voice, iris and facial recognition technologies are fast, accurate ways to confirm the identity of an applicant that don’t require physical contact," says a report put out by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"The proposed rule improves the screening and vetting process and reduces our dependence on paper documents and biographic information to prove identity and familial relationships."