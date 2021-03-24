US Senate Confirms Indian-American Vivek Murthy as Surgeon General
Murthy emerged as one of Biden’s top advisors on public health and COVID-19 during his presidential campaign.
The United States Senate voted on 23 March to confirm Indian-American doctor Vivek Murthy as President Joe Biden's surgeon general. The senators voted 57-43 for Murthy’s confirmation. He had earlier served as the surgeon general under the Obama administration but was removed in 2017 when Trump took office.
Murthy expressed his gratitude in a tweet and said:
A physician, Murthy is also a former vice admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
During Biden's presidential campaign period, Murthy had emerged as one of his top advisors on public health and COVID issues.
Who is Vivek Murthy?
Vivek’s parents migrated to Britain and subsequently to the US, where his father is also a doctor in Miami in Florida state.
Murthy’s family hails from a village in Karnataka’s Mandya district.
With the rank of vice admiral, Vivek was the highest-ranking official of Indian-origin in Obama's second term and played an active role in formulating and implementing the Obamacare Affordable Care Act.
Murthy was also the youngest ever to hold the office at the age of 37.
During his confirmation, Murthy told the senators that he wants to help individuals and families protect themselves by conveying “clear, science-based guidance” to the public.
(With inputs from AP and IANS.)
