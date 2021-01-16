Biden Names Indian-American Vidur Sharma As COVID Testing Advisor

As President Donald Trump tried to end Obamacare, Sharma worked to counter it as the deputy research director of Protect Our Care, a coalition of organisations against repealing it.

He has also advised health sector organisations.

In the announcement of his nomination and that of others to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, Harris said: "I look forward to working closely with these dedicated public servants not only to address this urgent crisis, but also to build better preparedness for future pandemics and other public health threats."

On Thursday, the Biden-Harris transition announced the nomination of two Indian-Americans – Sonia Aggarwal as the climate policy adviser, and Garima Verma as the digital director for Biden's wife Jill Biden, who will become the First Lady next week.