Indian-American Couple Makes Campaign Video for Biden-Harris
Silicon Valley couple Vinita and Ajay Bhutoria released a campaign video in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho? Joe Biden Jaisa Ho,” begins the video.
Targeting Indian-American voters in battleground ‘swing’ states, Silicon Valley-based Indian-American couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria released a music campaign video urging people to vote for the Democratic Biden-Harris ticket in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States.
"As an absolutely essential swing vote, it is essential that Indo-American political representation increases. We have made immense leaps forward, but we will continue working hard to further push the envelope of what is possible," Ajay Bhutoria urged after releasing the video, reported news agency PTI.
“Indo-Americans are the crucial margin of victory in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin, and Nevada," added Ajay Bhutoria.
The video highlights the culture of Indian-Americans in the US connecting to mainstream politics, and highlights the engagement of people of all ages in the Indo-American community.
"It shows hope for the future for the Indo American community. The video shows the ocean of political activism and new waves by Indian Americans. The video connects people from different parts of India living in the USA and speaking in multiple languages, all united in the fight to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," said Raj, an Indian American student studying at Claremont McKenna College, the report added.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.