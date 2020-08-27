Indian-American Couple Makes Campaign Video for Biden-Harris

“America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho? Joe Biden Jaisa Ho,” begins the video.

Targeting Indian-American voters in battleground ‘swing’ states, Silicon Valley-based Indian-American couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria released a music campaign video urging people to vote for the Democratic Biden-Harris ticket in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States.

"As an absolutely essential swing vote, it is essential that Indo-American political representation increases. We have made immense leaps forward, but we will continue working hard to further push the envelope of what is possible," Ajay Bhutoria urged after releasing the video, reported news agency PTI.