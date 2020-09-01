Kamala Harris Addresses South Asian Women in Leadership Event

“I’m so excited that we’re having this panel today with so many incredible, trailblazing women who are ready to usher in a new wave of leadership into the White House,” said Harris in a pre-recorded audio address.

“To all the young women watching this, I just want you to know that leadership starts the day you are born. You are never too young or too old to be a leader. So get involved in your community, run for office. Whatever you do, it matters. Just lead, and don't listen that it can't be done, because I never have.”