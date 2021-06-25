US Chamber Seeks to Double H1-B Visa Quota, Remove Country Cap
The Chamber has asked for employment-based visas to be doubled from 1,40,000 to 2,80,000 a year.
The US Chamber of Commerce has urged the Biden Administration and the Congress to remove the per-country cap on green card applications on Thursday, 24 June.
They have suggested to eliminate the practice of including spouses and children under the annual quota.
Other suggestions include increasing the cap on H1-B visas and thus enable technology companies to hire skilled employees from foreign countries. A number of these workers belong to countries like India and China. The H1-B quota now is at 65,000 and another 20,000 for employees who have attained higher education from an American University.
The Chamber has asked for employment-based visas to be doubled from 1,40,000 to 2,80,000 a year. Country caps should be eliminated so that no person from a particular country is subject to longer wait times. It has also asked the administration to provide foreign students graduating from US universities with greater opportunities and ease their path to permanent residency.
This campaign was launched by the Chamber to address the shortage of skilled and professional workforce in America. The suggested changes can nearly double the number of employment-based immigrants to the US, the PTI reported.
These suggestions under the ‘America Works’ agenda have been made keeping in mind the current economy and need of the country. A "worker shortage" is holding back job creators across the country, said Suzanne Clark, CEO and President of the Chamber of Commerce, reported PTI.
“We must arm workers with the skills they need, we must remove barriers that are keeping too many Americans on the sidelines, and we must recruit the very best from around the world.”Suzanne Clark, US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO to PTI
