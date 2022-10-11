US-Based NRI Doctor Donates Life Savings of Rs 20 Cr to AP Govt Medical College
Uma Gavini donated her life's savings to her alma mater, winning widespread praise.
Setting an inspiring precedent, a Non Resident Indian (NRI) doctor based in the United States (US) donated her life's savings, worth around Rs 20 crore, to her alma mater, the Guntur Medical College (GMC) in Andhra Pradesh.
The doctor, Uma Devi Gavini, is a native of Guntur and did her MBBS from the GMC in 1965. After completing her education, she moved to the US and has been working there as an immunologist and allergy specialist for the last four decades.
However, she did not let go of her roots and has been an active member of the Guntur Medical College Alumni Association, North America (GMCANA), based in Dallas, Texas. She also held the post of the group's president in 2008.
Gavini's Efforts Inspire Others To Donate
Gavini announced her decision to donate her savings at the 17th reunion of the GMCANA, which was held in September this year, for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in the GMC premises.
"Dr Uma Devi is one of the most down-to-earth people I have ever met. She has always been very involved in the association’s work, especially in constructing and developing various healthcare facilities," GMCANA chief coordinator Bala Bhaskar said, as per The New Indian Express.
He also said that Gavini's "selfless" act had inspired a large number of people, and that donations poured in after she announced her decision.
Several doctors announced that they would contribute towards the project, including Movva Venkateswarlu, who assured a donation of Rs 20 crore, and Surapaneni Krishna and Tella Nalini, who promised to contribute Rs 8 crore each, The Times of India reported.
'Heartwarming Contribution': Former CM Chandrababu Naidu
Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to hail Gavini's "heartwarming" contribution.
"I appreciate Dr Uma Gavini Garu's generous gesture of donating her wealth to Guntur Medical College's MCCU. Her invaluable contribution will have an exponential impact and inspire many to share their resources for the greater good," he said.
The hospital will be made at an estimated cost of Rs 86.80 crore, in a 2.69 lakh square feet area on the premises of the GMC.
The building will be equipped with modern infrastructure, and almost 600 beds, including 300 in the maternity ward and 200 in the child care unit. Apart from this, 30 classrooms and an assembly hall will be constructed, which will accommodate as many as 300 people.
While members of the GMCANA said that the hospital should be named after Gavini to honour her immense contribution, she politely declined the offer, Bhaskar said.
The authorities then decided to name the hospital after her late husband, who was also a doctor and died three years ago.
The GMCANA had taken up the initiative to construct the hospital in 2014, after being informed about the difficulties faced by pregnant women at the Guntur Government General Hospital due to a shortage of beds and basic facilities.
In 2018, it had been decided that the Andhra Pradesh government would contribute Rs 35 crore for the hospital's construction, while the GMCANA would provide Rs 30 crore. However, the agreement fell through due to various reasons.
Hence, the GMCANA decided to provide the entire amount required to construct the hospital and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government in June.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express and The Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from us-nri-news
Topics: Andhra Pradesh Guntur Indian Diaspora
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.