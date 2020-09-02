‘The Best is Yet to Come’: Mike Pence on India-US Relationship

During a virtual event hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organisation, United States Vice President Mike Pence spoke of India’s relationship with the US, stating that for the strategic partnership “the best is yet to come.”

“When you think about the US and India, you think about two strongest democracies in the world, the shared values,” he added.

“So much of the strong India-US ties is a result of the relationship that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have forged. They are both larger than life figures. People know where they stand. They have great aspirations,” Pence said.