Republican Senator Calls Green Card Country Caps ‘Discriminatory’

A key United States Republican Senator, Mike Lee, brought to attention how country-based green card caps are 'discriminatory' towards Indians.

"Today, if you are a work-based immigrant from India entering into the EB-2 green card application process, you will wait almost 200 years before your application is even considered solely because of where you were born – almost two hundred years on a waiting list!", exclaimed Lee in the chamber.

At present, there is a 7 percent per-country cap on Green Cards. What this means is that no single nation can receive more than 7 percent of the total green cards issued in a year, creating a massive backlog.