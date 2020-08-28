‘Best is Yet to Come’: Trump Accepts Party’s Renomination for Prez

He opened his speech by remarking on hurricane Laura that devastated communities as it swept through Louisiana and Texas, CNN reported.

"We begin this evening, our thoughts are with the wonderful people who have just come through the wrath of hurricane Laura. We are working closely with state and local officials in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, sparing no effort to save lives," he said.

Trump praised law enforcement, local and state officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their efforts to prepare for the storm. The President said he will to visit the region this weekend.