UK Politico Refers to Harris as ‘The Indian’, Invites Backlash

“Lord Kilclooney should retract and apologise. This is an offensive way to refer to anyone, let alone a woman who has just made history. The comment is entirely unacceptable and has no place in British politics. I could not be clearer", said the Speaker of the Lords, Norman Fowler, in a statement.

Labor’s Lords leader, Angela Smith, said she would be making an official complaint, the reports claim.

“I am so angry about this comment. It is despicable and beneath contempt and totally unacceptable from anyone – but especially from someone in parliament,” Smith said.