From Raghav Chadha to Raju Kendre: Who Are 75 Indian Achievers Honoured by UK?

It was 10 years ago when Pratishtha Deveshwar was told by a doctor that she would not be able to walk again. Her father was advised not to invest in her education. But she proved them all wrong when she became the “first wheelchair user from India to study at the University of Oxford.”

Often when she visited London, she would pass by the House of Commons of the Parliament building. “And I never thought that I would be inside this building to share my experience of studying in the UK,” said the 24-year-old who was joined by many other achievers who assembled on Wednesday, 25 January, at the Terrace Pavilion of the House of Commons to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence and of India-UK educational ties.