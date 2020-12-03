Trump’s H1-B Visa Rules Struck Down By US Federal Judge

US district judge Jeffrey S White of the Northern District of California ruled that the changes were introduced in a hurry and did not abide by the usual transparency obligations: Provide notice and sufficient time for public comments.

The administration had sought to rush it through in October arguing urgency — as a “good cause exception” — in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Defendants failed to show there was good cause to dispense with the rational and thoughtful discourse that is provided by the APA’s notice and comment requirements,” White wrote.

“The court cannot countenance — reluctantly or otherwise — defendants’ reliance on the COVID-19 pandemic to invoke the good-cause exception,” White wrote.