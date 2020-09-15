Trump Claims Modi Praised His Action On COVID-19 Testing in US

“By far, we've tested more people than India, than many, many big countries put together. India is second (in coronavirus testing after the US). We're 44 million tests ahead of India. They have 1.5 billion people. And Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, what a job you’ve done with testing", Trump said.

Trump has been criticised by several different sections of the United States government and public for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Claims have been made that he knowingly played down the seriousness of the global pandemic, and actively spread misinformation himself.

He has been condemned in public and by the Opposition for his dealing of one of US’ worst crises in a century, as he pushed states to manage the situation on their own while being hard pressed for medical equipment.