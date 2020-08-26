Trump Joins Naturalisation Ceremony for 5 Including Indian Techie
The other four candidates were from Bolivia, Lebanon, Sudan and Ghana.
In an uncommon move, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 26 August, participated in a naturalisation ceremony at the White House, aired on the second night of the Republican National Convention ahead of the US presidential elections.
Five candidates representing five different countries, including one Indian were naturalised in the ceremony.
The other four candidates were from Bolivia, Lebanon, Sudan and Ghana.
The Indian Candidate
Sudha Sundari Narayanan, a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens, reported PTI.
Reading out names and details of America’s five new citizens, Trump said:
"Sudha is a talented software developer and she and her husband are raising two beautiful, wonderful children 'the apples of your life’. Thank you very much and congratulations. Fantastic job."
Trump’s Remarks
Congratulating the new citizens, Trump said it is his honour to be with them.
“Today you have also accepted the profound duties and responsibilities that come with American citizenship. By swearing the Oath of Allegiance, each of you has entered a sacred and unbreakable covenant with our nation.”US President Donald Trump
According to PTI, Trump also said that the US Bill of Right is "now yours to support, protect, and defend. As citizens, you’re now stewards of this magnificent nation, a family comprised of every race, colour, religion, creed, united by the bonds of love."
Event Draws Backlash
According to NBC News, the Hatch Act generally bans federal employees, apart from the president, from participating in political activities in their official capacity, and critics charged that DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, who presided over the naturalisation ceremony filmed for the Republican National Convention, may have been a violation.
The use of the White House as a backdrop for the event raised red flags as well.
(With inputs from PTI and NBC News.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.