How Trump & Biden Get Funds From Desi Bundlers’ ‘Chai’ Parties

Due to the pandemic, the Hasans have not been able to host large events the past few months, because of which their fund raising is not even a fraction of the past. “Ideally we would have liked to invite both candidates, Harris and Biden. With social distancing it is hard to raise funds. Our community likes to meet the candidate, get their pictures, and speak with the candidate. In the past it worked because we had the candidate, that is lacking this time” adds Talat.

All campaigns need large amounts of funds to get their message out to enthuse voters. Politically active desis understand ‘vote aur note’ being equally important in an election. The US Federal Campaign Finance Law limits the sources and amounts used to finance federal elections. An individual can contribute up to USD 2800 per election per candidate.

Even though donations to party committees and political action committees, called PACS, can go up to USD 106,500 per account in a year, the limitation upon personal contributions from an individual has created ‘bundlers’.