‘The Idea of America is At Stake’: Indian-American at AAPI Event

“This ticket is not just a replacement for the old president but actually it’s a very exciting opportunity – when Kamala came onto the ticket, it took it to a whole another level for us,”said popular television actor, BD Wong.

“Representation now has a name. Diversity now has a name that it did not have when I was a kid. We now have a name for this thing that we are talking about that is our frustration about not being represented. As a young Asian American kid, I wanted to be an actor but could not find myself on television. I entered a field that was really challenging because of that lack of representation.”

“And here we are with our first Black and Asian woman VP candidate – an incredible moment of history is happening. That representation means the world to me and it has got to mean the world to our community at large – our family – because we have never had a voice like this so high up in government," he continued.