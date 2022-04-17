'The Dropout': How Sunny Balwani's Toxic Masculinity Led to His Downfall

Sunny Balwani was in his thirties when he met an 18-year-old Elizabeth Holmes. They fell in love. But somewhere down the road, their relationship began serving a purpose other than love; for Holmes, it was a means to keep her company afloat, and for Balwani, it was an opportunity to assert his control over her.

Balwani’s arrival as COO brought some marked changes to Theranos’ workspace. There were more armed guards, surveillance cameras, and administrative control over lab processes. He manufactured an environment of fear and paranoia in the company’s ‘open-floor offices’, so much so that the employees thought twice before speaking to each other.

As Holmes rose to success, some of her ‘allies’ (read old white men) wanted her to get rid of Balwani. The fact that he was a Pakistani-born Sindhi man in a post 9/11 United States didn’t really help his image.

Balwani wasn’t easy on Holmes either. He would control her behaviour – from her eating habits to her appearance – and often infantilise and abuse her. (He was later accused of sexual harassment by Holmes, details of which have not been explicitly mentioned in the show.)