Six-Year-Old US Girl Found Alive Under Staircase After Going Missing in 2019

A six-year-old US girl was found in a room under a wooden staircase in New York after she was reported missing in 2019, AFP reported.

The girl, named Paislee Joann Shultis, was reported missing on 13 July 2019. She was found after the police received a tip that she was in a location around 240 kms away from where she had disappeared.

At the time of her disappearance, the police had suspected her biological parents of kidnapping her. Her parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr, had lost custody of their daughter in a legal battle.