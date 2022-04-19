Six Indian-Americans Among 180 Nominees Selected as 2022 Guggenheim Fellows

Six Indian Americans are among 180 scientists and scholars who have been awarded the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowships by the New York-based John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.

The fellowships have been awarded across 51 fields.

The aforementioned six fellows, as per the website, are:

Prashant K Jain, Professor of Chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

He received his B Tech from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai and his PhD in Physical Chemistry from Georgia Tech, according to his university's website.

Shrikanth Narayanan, University Professor and Nikias Chair in Engineering, University of Southern California

He received his MS, Engineer, and PhD, all in electrical engineering, from UCLA in 1990, 1992, and 1995, respectively, according to the website of Signal Analysis and Interpretation Laboratory (SAIL).

Manjul Bhargava, Brandon Fradd, Class of 1983, Professor of Mathematics, Princeton University

He graduated from Harvard University in 1996 and received his doctorate from Princeton in 2001, according to the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences.