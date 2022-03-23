ADVERTISEMENT

Sikh Arsenal Fan Faced Racial Abuse at Home Stadium During Match With Liverpool

The man's turban was knocked off during half time around one of the toilet facilities of Arsenals' home ground.

The Quint
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Emirates Stadium in London.&nbsp;</p></div>
A Sikh football fan, who is a season ticker holder, was racially abused during an English Premier League match against Liverpool at the home stadium in London on 16 March, Sky News has reported.

Incidentally, this was not the first time he has faced racial abuse, the report added.

In the 16 March episode, the man's turban was knocked off during half time around one of the toilet facilities of Arsenals' home ground - the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal Football Club released a statement regarding the incident.

"We have made contact with a season ticket holder, who has confirmed that during half time of the match against Liverpool on Wednesday, March 16, he was the victim of racial abuse and a physical attack on his cultural identity," the club statement read.

The statement added, "Arsenal is a home for everyone and we take all forms of discriminatory abuse and violence extremely seriously. We will not stand for this kind of behaviour."

Jas Singh, of The Sikh Network, an open collective of Sikh activists and professionals based in the UK, told Sky News that anti-Sikh hate crimes were spiking in the United Kingdom.

"Whilst the recent anti-Sikh hate crime attack at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium was shocking and unacceptable, it is unfortunately not a new or unique incident. We have seen a sharp increase in attacks and incidents since 2016 and the Brexit debates. Such abuse and attacks are becoming more and more regular in sporting venues and public places," Jas Singh stated.

(With inputs from Sky News)

