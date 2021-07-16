Senate Confirms Indian American Seema Nanda as Solicitor for US Labor Department
Nanda has served in the Department of Labor during the Obama administration as well.
The US Senate on 14 July confirmed Seema Nanda as the Solicitor for the Department of Labor with a vote of 53-46.
Nanda is an Indian American and has completed her education from the Boston University of Law.
She is currently a Visiting Fellow at Harvard Law School’s labor and work life program, and has already served in the US Department of Labor during the Obama administration where she held positions of Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Solicitor and Chief of Staff.
Before joining the Labor Department, she was a Deputy Special Counsel at the Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division. She also served as Supervisory Attorney at the National Labor Relations Board.
Seema Nanda has years of federal agency experience and that is what she will have to rely on given her expanding role as the Solicitor. She will be counted on rapidly adjusting to her position and her managerial skills will also be tested as she takes charge of supervising more than 500 attorneys, Bloomberg Law reported, as they spoke with David Fortney, a former acting labor solicitor under President George H W Bush.
The potential portfolio for this solicitor may be the greatest it’s ever been. Her previous experience at the Department makes her well poised to be formidable solicitor, and one that potentially may be highly effective for the administration.David Fortney to Bloomberg Law
