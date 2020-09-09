Seven Indian-Americans Make The Forbes Wealthiest Americans List

The 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America has featured seven Americans of Indian-origin. The list has been topped by Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, for the third year in a row with a net worth of $179 billion.

"Pandemic be damned: America’s 400 richest are worth a record $3.2 trillion, up $240 billion from a year ago, aided by a stock market that has defied the virus," said Forbes.