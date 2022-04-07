'Say Gay Anyway': Indian Americans in Florida Join Protest Against New Law

"They (politicians) are banning terminology, making it punitive, giving the logic that if you talk about gay or trans people, a straight child might want to become gay or trans. It’s being labelled as evil and contagious! I don’t believe in that,” says Om Nayak, an Indian American who lives in Florida.

Nayak finds the justification for the new ‘Don’t’ Say Gay’ law stigmatising and absurd, adding, “No one wants to go through that tough journey. It is not a walk in the park!”

The Lakewood Ranch resident remembers his transgender daughter Maya’s teenage years being difficult: ”She was going through self-doubt, low self-esteem, bullying, anxiety. She wasn’t comfortable with her male role.”

He strongly believes that, “Schools should be safe zones where children feel empowered. Being able to freely express without fear of being outed is important when a kid is trying to figure out who they are.”