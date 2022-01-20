Prof Soumitra Dutta, Alumnus of IIT Delhi, to be Dean of Oxford Business School
He is currently teaching management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University in New York.
Professor Soumitra Dutta has been appointed as the new Dean of Saïd Business School, in the University of Oxford, and will take over on 1 June this year.
He is currently Professor of Management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University in New York, of which he was also the founding Dean.
Professor Dutta said that he was "delighted to be joining Saïd Business School at Oxford University."
"My daughter Sara graduated from Oxford and both my wife Lourdes and I spent a fruitful half-year sabbatical at Oxford. We are both looking forward to being part of this diverse, exciting and innovative community," he added, as quoted in the press release issued by Oxford University.
He is a Distinguished Alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and is also the co-founder of the Networked Readiness Index (published by the World Economic Forum) and the Global Innovation Index (published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation).
Additionally, Professor Dutta has been a senior advisor to governments on technology and innovation policies.
The Vice-Chancellor of the the university, Professor Louise Richardson, while commenting on Professor Dutta's appointment, said that he was delighted that the latter had accepted the offer. "I am delighted that Professor Dutta has accepted our offer to become the next Dean of Saïd Business School. He brings a global perspective, wide-ranging experience and deep knowledge of technology and of business education. I look forward to working with him."
Professor Peter Tufano will be the one making way for Professor Dutta after being the Dean for Saïd Business School for ten years.
