Reimagining Shaadis: Meet Sapna, Priest Who Facilitates Same-Sex Marriage In US

Weddings were Sapna Pandya’s playground during her childhood years in Maryland. She tagged along with panditji, her grandfather, as he presided at desi weddings up and down the US east coast, “I talked with him about religion and watched him do his ceremonies. My grandma would take over the bhajans after he finished the puja,” fondly reminisces Sapna.

Soaking in the colours and sounds of ceremonies, Sapna formed ‘a special connection with him’, inheriting his puja books and his legacy, becoming a Hindu pandita, after her dadaji passed away eight years ago.