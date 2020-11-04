Prayers Held for Harris in Ancestral Village, for Trump in Delhi
Hours ahead of the US presidential election, some Indians prayed for their presidential and VP candidate of choice.
Supporters of Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris held prayers near her ancestral village in India ahead of Tuesday’s US election. On the same day, a Hindu fringe group held a havan, seeking blessings and prosperity for her rival Donald Trump.
Hours ahead of the US presidential election, people living in and around Thulasendrapuram, the village of Harris’ grandfather, gathered at a temple for special prayers, according to Reuters.
One local politician conducted an “abhishekam”, a practice that involves pouring milk over a Hindu idol while religious verses are recited, in the presence of about 20 villagers, said R Manikandan, a shopkeeper near the temple.
Meanwhile, a group that claims to have the support of 5 million Hindus says it wants Trump to be re-elected in order to keep India’s main rivals – Pakistan and China – in check. Donning saffron robes, the Hindu Sena joined a priest to conduct fire rituals and chant verses for Trump’s victory.
“India can fight terrorism only if Trump is around, and both China and Pakistan will stay restrained as long as he is the president,” the group’s founder, Vishnu Gupta, said by phone, according to Reuters.
“We wish Harris well because of her Indian ancestry, but vice presidents are not as powerful.”
