Prayers Held for Harris in Ancestral Village, for Trump in Delhi

Hours ahead of the US presidential election, people living in and around Thulasendrapuram, the village of Harris’ grandfather, gathered at a temple for special prayers, according to Reuters.

One local politician conducted an “abhishekam”, a practice that involves pouring milk over a Hindu idol while religious verses are recited, in the presence of about 20 villagers, said R Manikandan, a shopkeeper near the temple.

Meanwhile, a group that claims to have the support of 5 million Hindus says it wants Trump to be re-elected in order to keep India’s main rivals – Pakistan and China – in check. Donning saffron robes, the Hindu Sena joined a priest to conduct fire rituals and chant verses for Trump’s victory.