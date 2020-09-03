Pramila Jayapal & Meena Harris on Trump, Being Women of Colour

“As immigrants, as women, as folks of colour, we will bring different policies to the table,” said Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Sunday, 30 August, as she connected virtually with Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris to promote the former’s new book, Use The Power You Have: A Brown Woman’s Guide to Politics and Political Change.

“We chair hearings differently. We have different witnesses. We craft different legislation. We tell different stories. That changes the whole narrative of a particular issue,” she further added.