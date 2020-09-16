South Asian Heart Health: US Reps to Vote for Jayapal’s Bill Soon

A Bill to raise awareness about the alarming rate of heart disease in South Asian communities in the US, has been cleared for a vote before the full house of representatives later this month.

Drafted by Rep Pramila Jayapal, the Bill which was passed by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce last week seeks to invest in programmes that can help reverse this deadly trend.

The bipartisan legislation, which was originally introduced in 2017 with Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, has 40 co-sponsors in the House, including American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, South Asian Public Health Association, Hindu American Foundation, Hindu American Physicians in Seva, South Asian Health Lifestyle Intervention, among others.