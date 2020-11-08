Post Projected Victory of Joe Biden, #HowdyModi Trends on Twitter
As Democrat Joe Biden finally won the mantle of the 46th US President, Twitter is a buzz with #HowdyModi tweets.
As Democrat Joe Biden finally won the mantle of the 46th president of the United States of America on Saturday, 7 November, after a victory in Pennsylvania, Twitter is a buzz with #HowdyModi tweets.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Houston, Texas for 'Howdy, Modi', a mega-event organised by the Indian diaspora community to welcome the prime minister.
With a 50,000-strong audience, Donald Trump was there, along with numerous other US lawmakers to address the diaspora before PM Modi.
Netizens shared tweets using #HowdyModi taking a digging at the expenses involved in the event while some continued to laud the event.
