Post Projected Victory of Joe Biden, #HowdyModi Trends on Twitter

As Democrat Joe Biden finally won the mantle of the 46th president of the United States of America on Saturday, 7 November, after a victory in Pennsylvania, Twitter is a buzz with #HowdyModi tweets.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Houston, Texas for 'Howdy, Modi', a mega-event organised by the Indian diaspora community to welcome the prime minister.

With a 50,000-strong audience, Donald Trump was there, along with numerous other US lawmakers to address the diaspora before PM Modi.