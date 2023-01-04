Once Denied Entry Into India, US Sikh Billionaire Gets Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Speaking to the newspaper, Dhaliwal said he was “very honoured and excited” with the award and also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since the repeal of the three farm laws in December 2021, the Narendra Modi government has launched a rapprochement exercise for the Sikh community in India and abroad. Dhaliwal also hosted a few events in the Chicago area as part of the exercise, The Indian Express reported.

Asserting that he was “not involved in the farm laws [protests], Dhaliwal said he had decided to organise the langar for farmers after “watching what all they were going through.”