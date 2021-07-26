Nisha Ramachandran Appointed As Executive Director of CAPAC
The CAPAC is a non-partisan and bi-cameral organisation that addresses concerns of the AAPI community.
Indian American Nisha Ramachandran was appointed as the new executive director of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus on 22 July.
Ramachandran who served as a Legislative Fellow to Representative Ami Bera (2013-2014) is the first South Asian American to serve in this important leadership position.
Established in 1994, the CAPAC is an organisation composed of members of the Congress of the PI descent and those who work for the promotion of the interests of the AAPI community. A non-partisan and bi-cameral organisation, it aims at the participation of members of the AAPI community and to make their concerns heard.
Judy Chu, the chairperson of the group since 2011has expressed her support for Nisha Ramachandran along with First Vice Chair Grace Meng and Congressman and Ramachandran's former boss Ami Bera in a CAPAC Press Release.
I’m very excited to welcome Nisha Ramachandran as the new Executive Director of CAPAC. Nisha comes to CAPAC after nearly a decade of experience working with the AAPI community on a national scale. Her breadth of knowledge on the issues important to the community - from civil rights to healthcare - make Nisha the perfect leader to help guide CAPAC in this critical moment as we address the continuing problem of anti-Asian violence and work to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic in a way that ensures AAPIs are included. I am looking forward to working with Nisha to advance AAPI priorities and am eager to see her succeed.Judy Chu, Chair, CAPAC in a press release
I’m confident Nisha will be a great Executive Director and will play a valuable role in uplifting the AAPI community during this critical moment in our nation’s history. As a proud CAPAC Member, I look forward to working with Nisha to advance the important work of our organizationAmi Bera, Congressman, in the CAPAC Press release
Who is Nisha Ramachandran?
With degrees in Anthropology, Religion and Public Policy, Nisha Ramachandran after a series of student internships, started out as a Pro Bono Research consultant at Centre for Law and Social Policy before joining Ami Bera's office. She worked as a Advisor, a policy and operations manager and then as policy director at the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA).
Since then, she has been an independent consultant in government relations, legislative strategy and advocacy. In 2019, she started working at her own firm, and has been the CEO and Consultant of the Ramachandran Group, LLC.
She is the co-founder and member of board of a Washington-based Public Policy organisation "Desis for progress" and has been known to be an advocate for the voices of the AAPI community.
