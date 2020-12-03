Nikki Haley Attacks President-Elect Biden’s Immigration Policies

Other Republican politicians have also criticised the nomination with Texas Senator John Cornyn calling Tanden “radioactive” and the “worst nominee so far.”

Biden, however, has come out in her defence.

“Neera is battle-tested and ready to get the job done as our next Director of Office of Management and Budget. She has been at the forefront in creating policies designed to support America’s working families,” Biden has defended Tanden in an email to his supporters.

“She’ll fight for your family as if it were her own, because her experience as a child relying on food stamps and Section 8 housing instilled in her a belief that our economy must serve the dignity and humanity of all people,” he further wrote.

“If confirmed, she’ll be the first woman of color and the first South Asian American to lead the OMB, and I’m excited to watch her make history,” he added.