Nick News Focuses on Immigration and Equality in Special Episode

The episode focussed on the hope for a better life that drives people across the world to migrate to America. It spoke about 'dreamers', and the subsequent 'American dream'. The episode also simplified what DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals means, while focusing on stories of community lawyers Luz Chavez-Gonzales of Gaithersburg., Kamau Chege of Seattle, Wash., and Estefany Pineda of East Boston.