Nick News Focuses on Immigration and Equality in Special Episode
Padma Lakshmi and Nancy Pelosi were among guests on the show which aimed to detail the migrant experience for kids.
The second episode of the recent instalment of Nick News Series, 'Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality' premiered on Thursday, 17 June, with a special focus on the stories of immigrants in America.
Guest Speakers from different walks of life came onto the show to speak to CBS News Correspondent and host Jamie Yuccas about their aspirations, hardships, the role of their communities in making America a diverse and cosmopolitan society and the state of immigration in the country.
The speaker list included - Television host and advocate Padma Lakshmi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Comedian and television host Samantha Bee, Philadelphia 76ers Guard-Forward Ben Simmons, and Grammy Award-winning recording artist J Balvin.
The episode focussed on the hope for a better life that drives people across the world to migrate to America. It spoke about 'dreamers', and the subsequent 'American dream'. The episode also simplified what DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals means, while focusing on stories of community lawyers Luz Chavez-Gonzales of Gaithersburg., Kamau Chege of Seattle, Wash., and Estefany Pineda of East Boston.
"Every immigrant's story is individual, and yet in the US., it is a collective experience many relate to," Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon told the Business Wire, claiming that more than 25 percent of children (those under 18) in the US have immigrant parents or grandparents.
“As we take time to acknowledge the many contributions immigrants have made to the United States, ‘Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality’ aims to platform the stories of these remarkable individuals and families to highlight our shared history and showcase that despite our perceived differences we are more alike than different.”Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon to the Business Wire
Highlights of the Episode
- Individual stories of the speakers - Padma Lakshmi, Nancy Pelosi, Ben Simmons, J Balvin and Samantha Bee
- DACA: stories of three community advocates Luz Chavez-Gonzales, Kamau Chege, Estefany Pineda
- Former President Bush's book, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's immigrants" found a mention on this topic of immigration.
- Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, took to the floor to answer important questions about the functioning and governance.
- Time for kids reporter, Rory Hu came up with a quiz for the viewers with questions asked in the test immigrants need to take.
Nick News has for its previous editions won 10 Emmys. It is a news magazine show for children and reports on topical issues, including politics and the environment.
The episode will be available on Nick.com, Nick mobile application and Nick's YouTube channel 22 June onwards.
