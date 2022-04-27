34th Sikh Day Parade Marched Down NYC's Madison Ave, Mayor Joined Celebrations

The 34th Sikh Day Parade took place in New York, United States on Saturday, 23 April, from 37th Street and Madison to 25th Street of the city, with thousands in attendance.

The parade, resplendent with floats and performers in traditional dresses, witnessed the holy book Guru Granth Sahib being carried down from Manhattan. Flags in navy blue, yellow, orange, and white were carried by the participants of the procession.

More than 24 Gurdwaras from around the tri-state area and Washington DC took part, and around 30,000 to 35,000 from the community walked the route, Harpreet Singh Toor, chairman of Public Policy and External Affairs of the Sikh Cultural Society which organised the march, told Desi Talk.