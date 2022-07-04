Nepal: Security Guard Kills Himself at Indian Embassy in Kathmandu
The deceased, identified as Deepak Singh, allegedly took his own life with his rifle within the embassy premises.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A 32-year-old Indian national working as a security guard at India's Embassy here in Nepal took his own life inside the premises in an apparent suicide bid, sources at the mission said on Monday, 4 July.
The Indian Embassy sources confirmed the incident without giving any details.
According to embassy sources, the deceased - identified as Deepak Singh - allegedly shot himself with his rifle at around 9 am within the embassy premises.
The body has been sent to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for post-mortem, according to the police. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known. The security guard hailed from Uttarakhand.
"He was on duty when the incident took place," The Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted an embassy official as saying.
A team of Nepal Police visited the Indian Embassy after it informed the Nepali law enforcement agency about the incident, the report said.
Sources said the Indian Embassy is conducting an internal investigation into the incident as it took place on its premises, My Republica newspaper reported.
In January 2005, two security guards were killed and another injured in an "accidental firing" on the Indian Embassy premises.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.