Nepal: Security Guard Kills Himself at Indian Embassy in Kathmandu

The body has been sent to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for post-mortem, according to the police. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known. The security guard hailed from Uttarakhand.

"He was on duty when the incident took place," The Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted an embassy official as saying.

A team of Nepal Police visited the Indian Embassy after it informed the Nepali law enforcement agency about the incident, the report said.