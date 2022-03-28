Namit Malhotra-Led DNEG Helps Dune Win Best Visual Effects Oscar; Who is He?

Namit Malhotra, an Indian graphics and visual effects (VFX) engineer, is in the spotlight after the epic science fiction film Dune won the 2022 Oscar in the "visual effects" category on Monday, 28 March.

His VFX company, DNEG, was one of the main contributors to the same.

Malhotra works as the CEO of DNEG (Double Negative), which even led the VFX of the most recent James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Even the Bond film was nominated in the VFX category for the 94th Academy Awards, but lost out to Dune.