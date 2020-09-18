PM Modi and The Indian-American Vote: Changing The Narrative?

"In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential elections, Indian Americans raised over $10 million towards the Democratic ticket, enthusiastically endorsing a bid for a Clinton presidency."

"Exit polls from 2016 indicated that four out of five (79 percent) Asian Americans voted for Hillary Clinton, while only 18 percent voted for Trump. And South Asians (most of whom are Indian-American) were among Clinton’s strongest supporters, with 90 percent voting for the Democratic candidate", states the paper.

This statistic, in the past four years, has evolved in Trump's favour.

A recent survey found a notable increase in the support for Trump among Indian-American voters at 28 percent in 2020 from the 16 percent in 2016.