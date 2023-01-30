Merle Oberon: The Untold Story of 1st Asian Nominated for Best Actress Oscar

Since the Golden Globes, the internet has been buzzing with just one name: Michelle Yeoh, a Malaysian star who won the best actress award. The world seems to be almost sure that an Academy Award is on the cards for Yeoh.

It took 59 years for Yeoh to land her first lead role in Hollywood, and her nomination for an Academy Award was widely believed to be the first time an Asian woman has been nominated in the best actress category.