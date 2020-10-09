Int’l Day of Girl: Michelle Obama, Malala Talk to Kolkata Teen

International Day of the Girl looms just over the horizon on 11 October. To mark the day, Malala Yousafzai and Michelle Obama – two of the most powerful voices in advocacy for women's education – spoke with Priya Mondol, a 17-year-old student in Kolkata who fought with circumstance for her right to receive an education.

“I think it’s important to recognise that the pandemic has only exacerbated many of the problems women and girls faced before this health crisis. Before COVID-19, 130 million girls [across all ages] were out of school, gender norms limited their ambitions and increased their exposure to sexual harassment and violence, and our economic and education systems too, often worked against them," stated Malala.

"So, I am not looking for a return to the way things were. I want a renewed commitment to education. If we do that, the data shows that our economies will be more resilient and our public health will improve.”