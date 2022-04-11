McKinsey Partner To Be Deported to India After 2 Yrs in Jail for Insider Trading

The court documents state that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc was trying to acquire and integrate into it a publicly-traded financial technology company called GreenSky.

Dikshit was one of the McKinsey partners leading these engagements with Goldman Sachs, thereby having access to confidential information, which he misappropriated for insider trading.

The information was used by him to purchase out-of-the-money GreenSky call options which were about to expire just days after the acquisition announcement.

Following the acquisition, GreenSky share prices jumped by 44 percent, according to CNBC.