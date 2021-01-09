‘US Is Not That Racist’: Man Who Took Indian Flag to Capitol Hill

Vincent Xavier, an Indian national who carried the Indian flag to the US Capitol protest, has, according to NDTV, said that his intention was to prove that America is "not racist as it is portrayed to be”.

Xavier had also responded to the reactions of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP parliamentarian Varun Gandhi over the Indian flag’s presence at Capitol Hill, by sharing photographs of other countries’ flags at the rally.

Speaking to NDTV, Xavier said: