Most Expensive Items Women Buy Are Fridges, Not Cars: 'Queenpins' Directors

There have been so many films on scams and on the other end of the spectrum – the bored housewife, looking for a way to, you know, cut out the boredom is a bit of a done to death stereotype. So, how did you really strike that balance and develop your characters?

Gita: Well, the good news is this is the first coupon movie out there. There hasn’t been a movie focused on coupon so that was definitely very unique, and the storyline for Kristen Bell isn’t that she is bored, it’s that she has lost herself. She has had a tragedy in her life and she is trying to figure out what brings her joy, what brings her happiness and how can she find worth for herself. You know, Kye and Jojo are characters in the script, are undervalued and discounted very much like a coupon. And the theme of that idea is trying to understand how you can bring value to yourself by trying to find a loophole to give yourself enough of an opportunity to succeed.

Aron: But Kristen Bell’s character is actually this real, she plays a former Olympian and she’s you know, everything she does, she does to the extreme. So, when she takes on coupons, like, she does that to the extreme as well. So, we feel like, every step of the way, we are looking to sort of upend those cliches that maybe have been done before.

Gita: Maybe a cliché in Queenpins that we really did not want to do – that are in other comedies – is that in any movie a lot of times in a comedy...

Aron: Friendships and buddy comedies

Gita: Yeah, that the two friends end up having a huge blowout fight and then that’s what brings them together and they succeed and Aron and I were talking about it, you know, we’re husband and wife and we are also best friends and also I have a number of girlfriends that I’ve never had big blow up fights with but there have certainly been a number of big obstacles put in your way that we have to overcome so we really didn't want to make this all about the cat fight or anything like that, but really about real, actual obstacles and how two empowered women can overcome those obstacles and succeed.