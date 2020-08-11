India’s National Flag to Be Hoisted at Times Square, NY on I-Day

The Consul General of India Randhir Jaiswal is slated to be the Guest of Honour at the event.

Every year, the FIA reportedly organises its flagship event of the India Day Parade to mark India’s Independence Day. This year, however, there will be no parade owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the FIA reportedly informed in a statement, that the Independence Day celebrations will include a flag-hoisting ceremony at Times Square and the annual tradition of illuminating the Empire State Building in the colours of India’s national flag.