India’s National Flag to Be Hoisted at Times Square, NY on I-Day
The Federation of Indian Association (FIA), reportedly, said that they “will be creating history”.
On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, the tricolour, for the first time will also be hoisted at the Times Square in New York, reported PTI.
According to PTI, the Federation of Indian Association (FIA) of the tri-state Ara of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, reportedly said that they “will be creating history” on 15 August by "hosting the first ever flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square to commemorate India's Independence Day”.
“The Times Square flag-hoisting ceremony is a testament to the Indian-American community’s growing patriotism and is a fitting tribute to the FIA which is celebrating its golden jubilee year.”FIA statement, according to PTI
The Consul General of India Randhir Jaiswal is slated to be the Guest of Honour at the event.
Every year, the FIA reportedly organises its flagship event of the India Day Parade to mark India’s Independence Day. This year, however, there will be no parade owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the other hand, the FIA reportedly informed in a statement, that the Independence Day celebrations will include a flag-hoisting ceremony at Times Square and the annual tradition of illuminating the Empire State Building in the colours of India’s national flag.
(With inputs from PTI.)
