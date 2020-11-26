Indians Face Eight-Decade-Long Green Card Backlog, Says New Study

Despite the introduction of new green cards in 2021, employer-sponsored applicants of Indian origin face an eight-decade wait for green cards, says a new study by the Cato Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

This backlog has been caused entirely by insufficient numbers hindered by the green card limits – not delays in processing applications, says David J Bier, the author of the study.

"Given the massive economic gains, Congress should eliminate both the overall caps on skilled immigration and the country caps, which impose unfair and economically harmful national origin discrimination onto a merit‐based system", he recommends for the incoming change of guard.