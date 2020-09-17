Indian American Pleads Guilty in $17 Million Bank Fraud

The president and the chief financial officer of a now defunct New Jersey-based marble and granite wholesaler have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating and participating in a scheme to defraud a bank in connection with a $17 million secured line of credit, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced on Wednesday, September 16.

Rajendra Kankariya, 61, pleaded guilty by video conference before US District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to committing wire fraud affecting a financial institution.